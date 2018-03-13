Facebook

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Chris Hemsworth is on a selfie-stick adventure in Vancouver.

The Australian celebrity was in the Hollywood of the North filming his new movie Bad Times at the El Royal, directed by Drew Goddard.

Hemsworth took to social media to give his praise of Canada and beautiful Vancouver, with a video capturing a view high above Stanley Park.

He seemed to be quite taken with the sights of the city saying, “Take a look at that view would ya, this will do just fine.”

The 34-year-old also shaved off his signature ‘Thor’ beard for his new role, giving fans something to talk about.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

Just Posted

Surveillance footage helps police nab Surrey break-in suspect

Glen Nelson, 35, has been charged with breaking and entering, trespassing at night and mischief.

One dog euthanized after fatally injuring another in White Rock attack

Police confirm incident occurred Monday

VIDEO: Family historians find their happy place at Surrey genealogy library

How a book-filled space in a Newton warehouse became part of ‘Genealogy Triangle’ in Surrey

Surrey’s ‘City of Stories’ nominated for BC Book Prize

K. Jane Watt’s work shortlisted for award, along with novel by Cloverdale writer Andrea MacPherson

Cloverdale high schools begin review of transfer requests

An initial review of out-of-catchment requests has begun, says Surrey School District

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

Dragons’ Den holds auditions in Fraser Valley

Hit CBC TV show seeks new competitors on Friday, March 16

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Man allegedly involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict pleads guilty to weapons offence

Barinder ‘Shrek’ Dhaliwal charged in 2016 after investigation in Abbotsford and Langley

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Most Read

l -->