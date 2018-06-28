Last year’s crew of cancer fundraisers, from left: Morgan Plato (7 1/2), Antonio Casiohill (8), Emma Yarwood (10), Chase de Balinhard (8) and Payton Yarwood (8). (Sam Anderson)

Clayton boy has waited all year to throw cancer fundraiser on his birthday

Chase de Balinhard turns 9 today, and will be holding a second-annual freezie fundraiser

Today, on June 28, Clayton’s Chase de Balinhard turns nine years old.

But it’s also another important anniversary for Chase. It’s the day his hero, Terry Fox, lost his battle with cancer.

In what has turned into an annual tradition, Chase will celebrate his birthday this afternoon by holding a fundraiser in Fox’s memory.

Terry Fox was forced to end his Marathon of Hope on September 1, 1980, when he learned that his cancer had returned and spread to his lungs. He passed away at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster on June 28, 1981. The Terry Fox Run, held in his honour annually since 1981, is now the largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research in the world.

Here in Cloverdale, Chase helps carry on Terry Fox’s legacy. Last year, he and his friends raised nearly $500.

“Chase brought the bag of money to the Terry Fox Foundation in Port Moody where Donna White gave him a hero’s welcome,” said Chase’s mom, Crystal de Balinhard. “[She] introduced him to everyone, showed him the replica leg they had there and gave him many handouts.”

“This lit a fire in him to want to do it again,” she said. “He has waited all year for this.”

Chase had his birthday party earlier in June, but wanted to spend his actual birthday throwing another freezie fundraiser.

He will be outside the Clayton Save-on-Foods (18710 Fraser Highway), from 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon. Freezies will be available for a $1 donation to the Terry Fox Foundation.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Sentimental stories’ in Canadiana collection at Surrey mall
Next story
PHOTOS: Sunshine and smiles at North Delta Family Day

Just Posted

‘This is not who we are as a city’: Surrey’s top cop

Officer in Charge issues statement in wake of gun violence

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up to 18 cents a litre

PHOTOS: CFL/NFL flag football championships played at BC Lions’ Surrey field

Regional tourney saw nine teams compete for chance to rep B.C. in Edmonton during Grey Cup week

Lord Tweedsmuir football players sign with ‘prestigious’ universities

Student athletes headed to SFU, University Western Ontario, McMaster University

White Rock Tritons’ bantam prep squad focuses on development

Under-15 baseball team sports 31-9 record this season

You’ll never get tired of this view

Hometown Heroes: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prizes – worth up to $2.6 million

MP donates his business to charity

Dan Ruimy gives Bean Around Books to non-profit that works with youth

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

North Delta happenings: week of June 28

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Chilliwack fire victim was using candles after landlord cut electricity

But landlord says unit at Green Gables RV park should have been empty as 66-year-old woman evicted

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Vancouver Giants name Michael Dyck as new head coach

Dyck originally joined the Giants as an assistant coach in 2002-03

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Most Read

l -->