Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show this Saturday

Hosted at the Agriplex on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Jan. 13

The Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show will take place this Saturday (Jan. 13) at the Cloverdale Agriplex.

Organizers are expecting more than 160 booths exhibiting all manner of antiques and collectibles.

Vendors are coming in from around B.C. and Alberta, even as far away as Portland, to set out their finds.

“This show has the most out of town vendors we have ever had!” read a post on the Cloverdale Antique and Collectibles Facebook page.

The show is organized by the Canadian Antique and Collectible Club, which held four shows in B.C. in 2017, all of which took place in Cloverdale. Saturday’s event will be their first show of 2018.

The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is $5. Early bird admission is $10, and allows entry at 8 a.m. The Cloverdale Agriplex is located at 6050 176 Street.



