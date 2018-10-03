Two of the three bear cubs being taken care of by Critter Care this winter. (Contributed photo)

Cloverdale art fundraisers to support three bear cubs

Critter Care raising funds for three bear cubs spending the winter at Langley facility

Critter Care is hoping local artists can create some support for three bear cubs in their care.

This fall, the wildlife rehabilitation society will be hosting two paint nights in Cloverdale to raise funds for the bears over-wintering at their Langley facility.

“What we’re doing is having a paint night party” where professional artists will lead a group to create a completed painting, said Winona Reinsma, assistant executive director of Critter Care.

The first event, to be held on Oct. 24, will be at Rusty’s Neighbourhood Pub with painter Freda Lombard. This paint night can accommodate 60 attendees, and will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The second, on Nov. 20, will be held at the Honeybee Centre’s Beestro from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with artist Donna Duvall. On this night, 25 people will be taken through the step-by-step creation of a painting featuring a raccoon with a Santa hat.

These events are the first paint nights ever held by Critter Care, but not the first organized by the two local artists.

Each paint night will cost $45, with tickets available on Eventbrite. Tickets sold for these events will go to support a larger campaign to raise $50,000 for the society’s three bears.

“It’s for their food, their care and their expenses for while all three are with us,” Reinsma said. “They’ll be with us right through the winter, and they’ll be released in late spring sometime.”

Critter Care will be putting that larger fundraiser up on the CanadaHelps website, as well as holding Facebook and Instagram campaigns.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Two of the three bear cubs being taken care of by Critter Care this winter. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
UBC Thunderbirds, Grindstone foundation celebrate World Girls’ Hockey Weekend
Next story
VIDEO: Foulkes, Charles join Surrey Civic Treasures club

Just Posted

Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Event runs daily Oct. 5 to 31, ‘Scream’ train starts Oct. 19

Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

UPDATE: Surrey removes 1,060 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

City staff originally estimated about 200 signs were in violation of Surrey’s election sign rules

Delta actors bring WWI to life at Ladner’s Kirkland House

The re-enactment was in honour of the 100th anniversary of armistice and its effect on Deltans

Surrey candidates, slates say campaign signs should be banned on public property

City says it began taking down 1,060 signs in violation of election sign rules on Oct. 1

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Lower Mainland school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld attended psychiatric conference in Europe in July; board votes 5-2 against pay back

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

Most Read

l -->