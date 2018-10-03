Cloverdale art fundraisers to support three bear cubs

Critter Care raising funds for three bear cubs spending the winter at Langley facility

Two of the three bear cubs being taken care of by Critter Care this winter. (Contributed photo)

Critter Care is hoping local artists can create some support for three bear cubs in their care.

This fall, the wildlife rehabilitation society will be hosting two paint nights in Cloverdale to raise funds for the bears over-wintering at their Langley facility.

“What we’re doing is having a paint night party” where professional artists will lead a group to create a completed painting, said Winona Reinsma, assistant executive director of Critter Care.

The first event, to be held on Oct. 24, will be at Rusty’s Neighbourhood Pub with painter Freda Lombard. This paint night can accommodate 60 attendees, and will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The second, on Nov. 20, will be held at the Honeybee Centre’s Beestro from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with artist Donna Duvall. On this night, 25 people will be taken through the step-by-step creation of a painting featuring a raccoon with a Santa hat.

These events are the first paint nights ever held by Critter Care, but not the first organized by the two local artists.

Each paint night will cost $45, with tickets available on Eventbrite. Tickets sold for these events will go to support a larger campaign to raise $50,000 for the society’s three bears.

“It’s for their food, their care and their expenses for while all three are with us,” Reinsma said. “They’ll be with us right through the winter, and they’ll be released in late spring sometime.”

Critter Care will be putting that larger fundraiser up on the CanadaHelps website, as well as holding Facebook and Instagram campaigns.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter