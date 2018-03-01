Cloverdale ‘Birth Fair’ to bring in expert advice for new and expecting parents

The Birth Fair will return to Cloverdale Agriplex on March 3 and 4

The Birth Fair is geared towards those thinking of starting a family, those expecting a baby or those who have recently had a baby. (Tim Bish / Unsplash)

The Birth Fair returns to to Cloverdale this weekend.

The fair brings in prenatal services, specialists, care providers, therapists and related suppliers involved in the family planning and birthing process to support new parents or those who will soon become parents.

All those who are thinking of starting a family, are expecting a baby or already have a baby at home are welcome, including partners and grandparents-to-be.

The event also includes a main stage with seminars on infant safety, financial planning, nursing and more. There will be a separate stage for car safety presentations, with hourly demonstrations on car seat safety presented by “Safety Stacey.”

The exhibition will run on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Agriplex, located at 177798 62 Avenue.

Tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. A portion of each ticket price will be donated to Basics for Babies, a partnership with Food Banks BC that provides basic necessities to the tiniest in need.

For more information, visit www.birthfair.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

