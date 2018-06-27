Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary awards $20,000 to community organizations, students

Back row, from left: Chris Mulat, Marilyn Chepil, Miriam Shenouda, Michelle Whitehouse, Deb van den Boogaard, Tracy Cudmore, Pam Cole, Yolanda Bouwman and Don McPhadyen. Front row, from left: Emma Thornton, Amber McDonald and Kennedy Hoven. (Samantha Anderson)

The Ladies Auxiliary at the Cloverdale Legion gives thousands of dollars to the Cloverdale community every year.

Last Wednesday (June 20), the auxiliary hosted their annual luncheon, honouring those that do important work in the community, and awarding cheques to chosen organizations and students.

The presentation is not without its ceremony — certain formalities are honoured, and uniforms are donned in the summer heat— but the luncheon is a reunion filled with laughter and conversation. The group gathered at the Cloverdale Legion numbered nearly 50, and gives hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of work and volunteerism to the Cloverdale community every year.

Over its 91-year history, the Cloverdale Legion and the branch’s Ladies Auxiliary has raised millions of dollars for the community, supporting Cloverdale residents at every level.

This year, the Ladies Auxiliary presented more than $20,000 worth of cheques at their luncheon. The $1,000 recipients included the Amos Ferguson Society, Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, Cloverdale Community Kitchen, George Derby Centre, Surrey Fire Fighters, Surrey Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Zion Manor. The Surrey Memorial Hospital Foundation received an additional $12,000 in donations.

Clayton Heights Secondary student Miriam Shenouda, Fleetwood Park Secondary student Hannah Yang, and Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary students Kennedy Hoven, Amber McDonald and Emma Thornton, all received scholarships.



Ladies Auxiliary president Marilyn Chepil presents a cheque for $1,000 to Michelle Whitehouse and Chris Mulat of Zion Manor. (Samantha Anderson)

Ladies Auxiliary president Marilyn Chepil presents a donation to Yolanda Bouwman from the Surrey Memorial Hospital Foundation (Samantha Anderson)

Ladies Auxiliary president Marilyn Chepil presents scholarships to Lord Tweedsmuir students Kennedy Hoven, Amber McDonald and Emma Thornton. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale Community Kitchen members Deb van den Boogaard and Tracy Cudmore accept a donation from Ladies Auxiliary president Marilyn Chepil. (Samantha Anderson)

Ladies Auxiliary president Marilyn Chepil presents a $1,000 donation to Pam Cole of the George Derby Centre. (Samantha Anderson)

Ladies Auxiliary president Marilyn Chepil presents a scholarship to Clayton Heights Secondary student Miriam Shenouda. (Samantha Anderson)