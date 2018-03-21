Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary President Marilyn Chepil and past branch president Anne Sharkey stand with a group of cadets from the British Columbia branch of the Army Cadet League of Canada in the Vancouver International Airport, March 18, 2018. The cadets are about to depart on the “Vimy Battlefield Tour,” which includes stops at the Anne Frank house, the Jewish Historical Museum in Amsterdam, the Vimy Memorial, the Bény-Sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery and Juno Beach. (Phil Edge)

Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary wish B.C. cadets a good journey to Europe

B.C. cadets touring Europe battlefields and historical sites, including Vimy Memorial

Members of the Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary went to the Vancouver International Airport on Sunday to wish a group of cadets a good journey before they departed for a tour of Europe battlefields.

Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary President Marilyn Chepil and past branch president Anne Sharkey posed for a few pictures with a group of cadets from the British Columbia branch of the Army Cadet League of Canada on March 18.

The cadets are currently in Amsterdam, Netherlands, visiting the royal palace, Westerkerk, the Jewish Historical Museum, the Deportation Centre and the Portuguese Synagogue. Yesterday, they were scheduled to visit the home of Anne Frank.

While on their nine-day tour, the cadets will also visit Passchendaele, the In Flanders Fields Museum, Ypres, the Vimy Memorial, Juno Beach, Paris and more.

For more information on the Army Cadet League of Canada, go to armycadetleague.bc.ca.


