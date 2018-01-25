Volunteers stand outside the Clova Theatre, which will once again be a rest stop for walkers during the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year walk. (Sam Anderson)

Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year event needs more walkers

Organizers calling on Cloverdale to help raise funds for local people in need

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen is calling for people to walk with them on the Coldest Night of the Year in support of those struggling with poverty and homelessness in Cloverdale and neighbouring communities.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser is a national walk for homelessness in late February that raises money for local charities across the country. Last year more than 20,000 people walked in more than 110 communities from Newfoundland to Yellowknife to Vancouver Island, raising more than $4.5 million.

Last year, Cloverdale’s walk raised around $35,000 for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which feeds, shelters and provides a place of safety and support for those who are in need.

Every week, the Cloverdale Community Kitchen serves more than 200 hot, nutritious meals to “anyone who needs a meal,” according to organizer Matthew Campbell. In total, the kitchen serves nearly 10,000 meals a year.

The program hosts Cloverdale’s extreme weather shelter in partnership with the Surrey Options Community Services Society, providing a warm place to sleep for up to 15 people during times of extreme cold weather.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen also organizes the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program, which provides Christmas hampers of food and presents to more than 300 families every holiday season.

As of Monday morning (Jan. 21), 64 people had registered as walkers for the event. Campbell said he would like to see many more come out, as the program could use more support to reach this year’s fundraising goal of $45,000.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen is in need of a new dishwasher and a new stove this year, he explained, as their current equipment is “on its last legs.”

There is still plenty of time to register, as the walk day is Saturday, February 24.

The walk will begin at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, located at the Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. Registration begins at 4 p.m. and the walk begins at 5 p.m. There are three route options offered at lengths of 2 km, 5 km and 10 km, and a hot chili supper will be served between 6 and 8 p.m. to all walkers and volunteers.

All routes will be well marked and will have rest stops and there will be route marshals and drivers along the routes available for support.

For more information on Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year event, including participation, volunteering and sponsorship opportunities, visit cnoy.org/location/cloverdale.

To find out more about the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and its programs, visit mycck.ca.


In 2017, hundreds turned out for Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year walk.(Contributed)

Cloverdale Coldest Night of the Year volunteers staff the sign in table ahead of the 2017 walk. (Contributed)

