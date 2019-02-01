COLUMN: ‘Bread run’ a favourite with Rotary volunteers

Allan Baedak photo Rotarians Rosella Bandoni, Alf Marchi and Linda Turnbull pack up the donations from Cobs Bread Bakery.

The Peninsula Rotary Club has been making an incredible difference in our community for over 10 years. One of the club’s favourite hands-on projects is a bread run they have been doing for almost as long.

Every Thursday, a few dedicated Rotarians make the trek down to the Cobs bakery at the South Point Annex and collect the donations of unsold bread for Sources Women’s Place.

“I’ve been volunteering with the Peninsula Rotary club for two years, and the Cobs bread run is my favourite service work to do with them,” says Rotarian Karen Sawatzky.

The bread goes to the women and children who access programs and services at Women’s Place, and if extra is left over it is set aside to be used for the hot lunch program that is provided four days a week to women and their children.

“We are so grateful for the weekly volunteer commitment of the White Rock Peninsula Rotary club members to pick up, deliver, sort and wrap bread for distribution,” says Denise Darrell, executive director, women’s and community services at Sources.

“Without the dedication and generosity of their member’s time, Sources Women’s Place would not be able to rely on the donations from South Point Cobs.

“Each week, their nutritious bread and tasty baked goods are provided to the woman and children accessing our resources. Thanks to this generous community partnership initiative and on-going dedication we are all making a difference in the lives of hungry families.”

All six Rotary clubs on the Peninsula make a huge difference in our community every day. If you would like to find out more about what makes each club tick, we invite you to visit us at one of our meetings:

• White Rock Rotary Club meets for lunch on Tuesdays at noon at the Rotary Field House (South Surrey Athletic Fields) 14620 20 Ave.

www.whiterockrotary.org

• Peace Arch Rotary club meets for lunch on Mondays at noon at Hazelmere Golf & Country Club.

www.peacearchrotary.ca

• Semiahmoo Rotary Club meets for breakfast Thursdays 7 a.m. at the Rotary Field House (South Surrey Athletic Fields) 14620 20 Ave.

www.semiahmoorotary.org

• South Surrey Rotary Club meets for breakfast on Wednesdays 7 a.m. at Ricky’s Restaurant, 2160 King George Blvd.

www.southsurreyrotary.com

• White Rock Peninsula Rotary Club is an evening club and meets Tuesdays 6:30 p.m. at Roadhouse Grille, 1781 King George Blvd.

www.wrpeninsula.com

• The Semiahmoo Peninsula Rotaract Club (youth 18-30) meets once a month on the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Field House (South Surrey Athletic Fields) 14620 20 Ave.

www.semipenrotaract.com

Allan Baedak writes monthly on behalf of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s six Rotary clubs – allan@wpmmedia.ca