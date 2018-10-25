COLUMN: Busy days ahead for Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary

The elves at the auxiliary are getting into the Christmas spirit and as usual there are lots of sales and fun events planned.

On Oct. 26, our Les Papillions group will be hosting their bridge luncheon at St. Mark’s Church on 20 Avenue. The cost of this event is $25 per person and they sell tickets for tables only. If you would like a table, please call Bev Pratt at 604-536-2451.

On Nov. 2, the Aquarius group will be selling Christmas baking and gifts in the hospital cafeteria from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This may be a great time to start looking for a few small gifts for someone special on your list.

There is also a craft and bake sale sponsored by the Les Papillions on Nov. 9 in the hospital cafeteria. This will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

On Nov. 15, the Aquarius group will be having a jewelry and card sale. They will have 10- and 14-karat rings with gem stones, as well as necklaces, bracelets and watches. They will give everyone a free gift box with their purchases. Many of the cards that they are selling are handmade and quite unique.

It will also be held in the hospital cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our Breakaway Bays group will be having a bake sale at their clubhouse, located at 1840 160 St., on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 pm. This is a fun event and the homemade baking always sells out.

“Naughty or Ice” is returning this year on Nov. 22, hosted by the Kay Hogg group. This exciting event is held at West Coast Gardens, at 1420 172 St. It will be a fun evening of free wine and appetizers; and great shopping with 10 new vendors. There will be planter-making demonstrations and a constant flow of prize draws. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. Tickets, $100, are available from Kathy McIntyre at 604-671-5475 or at kayhogggoodwillgroup.com

This year we are having a new event for our Superfluity Shop: a two day Christmas Sale, to be held at the Elks Hall on George Street on Friday, Nov. 23, from 2-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. This sale will have new and gently used Christmas trees, lights and ornaments. There will be china Christmas villages, home décor, wreaths, garlands and all types of seasonal decorations. The hostess gifts, Christmas mugs and other items make wonderful presents.

The auxiliary is always looking for new members. Men are needed to help at our Superfluity thrift shop. If you would like to join this energetic group of people, please pick up a membership package at the information desk at the hospital or at the Superfluity Shop, located at 15163 Prospect Ave., or visit www.pahas.ca

Felicity Matthews writes monthly on behalf of the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary.