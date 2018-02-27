Comedy show raises $10,000 for women’s recovery program

Addictive Comedy members perform at the Kent Street Activity Centre, raising more than $10,000 through two shows. (Contributed photo)

A comedy show that aims to shed light on addiction while raising money for a good cause raised more than $10,000 for Avalon Recovery Society this month.

Addictive Comedy presented two sold-out performances, on Feb. 3 and 10, at Kent Street Activity Centre in White Rock.

The show, founded in the U.K. in 2012, was brought to White Rock last year. According to a press release, response from the community has been “amazing.”

“Comedy appears to be an untapped resource,” founder Lizzie Allan said in the release.

A performance staged at White Rock Elementary last fall raised more than $6,500 for The Launching Pad, a men’s residential treatment centre in South Surrey.

Avalon Recovery Society facilitates 12-step programs for women dealing with addictions.

Allan said Addictive Comedy grew from her own experiences of addiction and mental illness. Through studying comedy writing and performance, she became passionate about the therapeutic qualities of comedy, she said in the release.

“I realized that if we use it in the right way it helps people reconnect with their passion and creativity whilst at the same time enabling us to process our traumas and losses, it’s incredible.”

A date for the troupe’s next show is anticipated to be set for May.

For more information, visit www.addictivecomedy.com