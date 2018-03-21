Construction won’t affect White Rock Farmers’ Market, organizers say

‘Time of transition’ for weekly Sunday market, which opens for season May 6

With construction projects surrounding them – both the second phase of Bosa Properties’ Miramar Village and the City of White Rock’s Johnston Road revitalization effort – organizers of the White Rock Farmers’ Market want customers and vendors alike to know they’re planning a business-as-usual approach this year.

The weekly Sunday market, which is to run May 6 until Oct. 28, will continue in its usual location – in Miramar Plaza (15154 Russell Ave.) – and will keep the same hours as in previous years, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Approximately 75 vendors are expected to be at the market this year, a news release this week from the White Rock Farmers’ Market Society notes.

As well, Russell Avenue will now be open to traffic during market hours.

As has been the case in previous years, free parking will be available at the White Rock Community Centre and on the street.

“It can be fair to assume the (construction projects)… may have a slight impact on our lively Sunday market,” the release notes, before adding that organizers “look forward to another successful season and want to thank our Farmers’ Market community for their continuing support through this time of transition.”

For more on the market, visit www.whiterockfarmersmarket.ca