‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

Vernon’s Clay Elliott, shown competing at the 2012 Calgary Stampede, is one of 19 featured cowboys in the Cloverdale Rodeo’s first-ever “cowboy calendar.”

The Cloverdale Rodeo will be releasing a one-of-a-kind “cowboy” calendar this year, with all proceeds set to go to charity.

The 19-month calendar features black and white photos taken by award-winning photojournalist John Lehmann. Cloverdale Rodeo contestants from last year’s rodeo are featured, including Justin Berg, Heith DeMoss, Cort Scheer and Clay Elliott — familiar names for those who keep tabs on the pro-invitational rodeo circuit.

All the proceeds from the calendar will go towards the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair that provides scholarships, financial aid and resources to students in the lower Fraser Valley.

Nicole Reader, chair of the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, said many of last year’s contestants signed on for the calendar photo session.

“Everyone was so supportive,” said Reader. “The pro-invitational contestants are incredible.”

Some of the volunteers had never had their photo professional taken, but that didn’t stop them from taking some “great shots,” said Reader.

The photo selection process was difficult, but the foundation eventually whittled the number down to fit the 19-month calendar. “I just wish we had a bigger calendar,” said Reader.

The calendars will be available in mid-April for $20, and can be purchased at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair office (6050 176 Street), at cloverdalerodeofoundation.com, or after rodeo performances this May long weekend at the contestant autograph sessions.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

