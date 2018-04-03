‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

Calendar to feature shots of 2017 cowboys, proceeds to support Fraser Valley youth

Vernon’s Clay Elliott, shown competing at the 2012 Calgary Stampede, is one of 19 featured cowboys in the Cloverdale Rodeo’s first-ever “cowboy calendar.”

The Cloverdale Rodeo will be releasing a one-of-a-kind “cowboy” calendar this year, with all proceeds set to go to charity.

The 19-month calendar features black and white photos taken by award-winning photojournalist John Lehmann. Cloverdale Rodeo contestants from last year’s rodeo are featured, including Justin Berg, Heith DeMoss, Cort Scheer and Clay Elliott — familiar names for those who keep tabs on the pro-invitational rodeo circuit.

All the proceeds from the calendar will go towards the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair that provides scholarships, financial aid and resources to students in the lower Fraser Valley.

Nicole Reader, chair of the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, said many of last year’s contestants signed on for the calendar photo session.

“Everyone was so supportive,” said Reader. “The pro-invitational contestants are incredible.”

Some of the volunteers had never had their photo professional taken, but that didn’t stop them from taking some “great shots,” said Reader.

The photo selection process was difficult, but the foundation eventually whittled the number down to fit the 19-month calendar. “I just wish we had a bigger calendar,” said Reader.

The calendars will be available in mid-April for $20, and can be purchased at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair office (6050 176 Street), at cloverdalerodeofoundation.com, or after rodeo performances this May long weekend at the contestant autograph sessions.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The calendars will be available for sale after each rodeo competition at the autograph session this May long weekend. (Cloverdale Rodeo / Submitted)

Previous story
‘High Tea for Hospice’ event for moms at Surrey City Hall atrium
Next story
Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Just Posted

Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Ministry last week estimated cost at $1.2 million

International flavour to White Rock buskers festival

Peninsula favourites to mix with acts from Berlin, London and Toronto

White Rock’s Memorial Park work moves ahead – slowly

Partial completion of waterfront upgrade expected by the end of July

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

EDITORIAL: Public service

The difference between being employed and being a politician is lost on too many elected officials

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

Memory card with 2,100 photos, after trip through Alberta and Vancouver

Shooter believed dead, several injured in Youtube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Most Read

l -->