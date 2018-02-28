More than 1,600 students watched the 2018 Battle of the Badges, a hockey game between the Delta fire department and the Delta police department in support of anti-bullying day. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta police, firefighters fight bullying at annual Battle of the Badges hockey game

Over 1,600 students watched the first responders play a friendly game of hockey on Pink Shirt Day

Hockey may be a game known for rough-and-tumble fighting, but on Wednesday (Feb. 28), it was the medium for a message of kindness to North Delta students.

The second official Battle of the Badges took place at Sungod Arena, pitting Delta police officers and Delta firefighters in a friendly game of hockey.

The event coincided with Pink Shirt Day, an anti-bullying campaign that was started in Nova Scotia in 2007. This year, the theme of Pink Shirt Day is cyberbullying, with the catchphrase “kindness needs no filter.”

“The students don’t understand that what they send out there, they can’t take back,” said Annieville Elementary teacher Jennifer Goodale.

“So for them to start to understand how … what they say could have an effect on the rest of their lives is really big.”

In total, more than 1,600 students in Grades 5 to 7 came to the event.

Meena Ressalat and her twin sister Lilah, Grade 6 students at Chalmers Elementary, thought it was important to support the anti-bullying message.

“It’s a common thing around the world,” Meena said. “Half the time people don’t stand up for it, so I think this is good.”

Last year, Meena said, she supported the firefighters. This year she was rooting for the police department.

It turned out to be the right choice, as the police officers won 4-1 against the fire department.

This is only the second year Battle of the Badges was held in support of anti-bullying day. The first Battle of the Badges was actually held in 2014, but raised money for the Delta Firefighters’ Charitable Society, Cops for Cancer and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, rather than awareness for anti-bullying.


The theme of the 2018 Pink Shirt Day was “nice needs no filter,” a phrase sported by the zambonis during the Battle of the Badges game at Sungod Arena. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Most Read

