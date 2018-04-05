Delta resident asking city to reinstate ‘missing’ bike lane

Kristen Spanza is calling for a dedicated bike line along 75A Avenue from 116th Street to Scott Road

Map of the bike routes in North Delta showing the gap in service along 75A Avenue between 116th Street and Scott Road. (City of Delta photo)

A North Delta resident is calling on the city to install a dedicated bike line along 75A Avenue from 116th Street to Scott Road.

Previously, that stretch of road included a shared bike lane, but it was removed following safety concerns raised by area resident Kristen Spanza.

Three years ago, while Spanza was teaching her son how to bike safely on streets, she was nearly struck by a passing car on 75A Avenue.

Worried for others riding along the stretch of road, Spanza asked the city to remove the bike lane, saying the parking on both sides of the street made the road too narrow to be a shared bike lane with drivers.

“They removed that from their bike route plan, which is great, because people won’t get confused now, [but] it is the best way to link into all the bike paths in Surrey,” Spanza said.

Three years later and with the section still off the city’s bike routes map, she is now asking to have a dedicated bike line built so residents can access more of the amenities in the area, such as shopping along Scott Road.

The avid cyclist would like to see the road made wider, making bikes more accepted on the stretch of road. Alternatively, with the proposed highrise development on the corner of 75A and Scott Road, Spanza thinks now would be a perfect time to have the sidewalks rezoned, allowing a separate two-way bike line to be added.

According to Spanza, there are other shared bike routes in place, the nearest parallel ones being 64th and 80th Avenues, however they cater to more experienced cyclists.

“It’s just that one missing piece missing from Delta. All the other bike paths in Delta seem to work quite well and it’s just this one piece that’s missing,” Spanza said.

According to City of Delta’s director of engineering Steven Lan, that section of 75A Avenue was narrowed to slow down traffic in 2002, adding there has never been a bike line along that stretch of road.

Lan also said the City of Delta currently has no plans to add a bike lane on 75A or rezone the sidewalks, however bike lane projects are underway along 84th Avenue.



