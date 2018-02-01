After being found on the side of the road in Surrey in horrific condition last year, Eclipse the Great Dane is healthy and has found a new home. (Submitted photo)

Dog who came into Surrey shelter emaciated now has a new home

Though large, male Great Danes are said to weigh up to 150 pounds, Eclipse was just over 85 when he was found

After being found on the side of the road in horrific condition near Green Timbers forest last year, Eclipse the Great Dane has now found a new home.

“We are so happy for him,” said Shelley Joaquin, manager of Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC).

Eclipse was found on, you guessed it, the day of the eclipse (Aug. 21, 2017) and a Good Samaritan brought him to SARC.

Though large, male Great Danes are said to weigh up to 150 pounds, he was just over 85 when he was brought in.

He was so underweight that his sternum bone was visible.

To complicate things, he came in with a mass the width of about a softball on his back right leg that was infected.

homelessphoto

Eclipse after arriving at the Surrey shelter last summer. (Photo: Amy Reid)

See more: VIDEO: Donations needed after skeletal, severely calloused dog found in Surrey

See more: Skeletal, calloused dog on the mend in Surrey

See more: Remember the skeletal Surrey dog? Look at him now

homelessphoto

Eclipse when he first came into the shelter compared to after receiving proper medical treatment. (Photo: SARC)

He’s now gained weight and the large infected mass on his leg has been removed. “After months of tender loving care and ongoing medical treatment,” he was finally ready to put up for adoption, said Joaquin in late January.

And it didn’t take long for SARC to find a home happy to take him.

Surrey’s manager of animal care and control Kim Marosevich said sadly, Eclipse’s isn’t a rare story.

“This is very dramatic, so it’s going to get a lot of attention,” she said last year. “This is not an uncommon situation in shelters, where people don’t take great care of their pets and for whatever reason, hit a point where they then abandon them.”

While no one knows what happened to Eclipse, it certainly didn’t happen overnight.

“Where was he for long enough to get into this condition that nobody saw him?” Marosevich asked. “We have no idea whether someone dumped him there, whether he escaped where he was and made his way there. We really don’t know anything about his story until a Good Samaritan picked him up and he’s come to us for care.”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
