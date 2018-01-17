Emaciated dog brought to Surrey shelter now healthy and up for adoption

Eclipse came into the Surrey Resource Animal Shelter last summer in skeletal, calloused condition

The emaciated dog that was brought to a Surrey shelter by a Good Samaritan last August is now healthy and up for adoption.

Eclipse the drool-filled Great Dane was found near Green Timbers Urban Forest on, you guessed it, the day of the eclipse (Aug. 21, 2017).

Though large, male Great Danes are said to weigh up to 150 pounds, he was just over 85 when he was brought in.

He was so underweight that his sternum bone was visible.

To complicate things, he came in with a mass the width of about a softball on his back right leg that was infected.

(Above: Eclipse after being found on the side of the road in Surrey this year. Photos: Amy Reid)

(Above: Before and after photos of Eclipse. Submitted photo)

Eclipse went into foster care and after being put on a proper feeding plan, is a healthy weight today.

The large infected mass on his leg has been removed, and “after months of tender loving care and ongoing medical treatment, Eclipse is ready to find his forever home,” Surrey Animal Resource Centre Manager Shelley Joaquin told the Now-Leader.

She describes Eclipse as a “sweet, affectionate dog who soaks up attention.”

“He can be exuberant when greeting his family and friends – he loves to jump up and give kisses,” she added. “Due to his size and energy level, Eclipse will be looking for a very dog experienced home with older, dog savvy children. He is an inquisitive, clever boy who can easily learn to open doors and get through windows.

“His new home will need to provide him with lots of opportunities to exercise, play and explore. Interactive toys, puzzle games and nosework are fantastic ways to provide mental stimulation and enrichment for Eclipse.”

He’s not a fan of cats, so the shelter will be looking for a cat-free home for him.

However, he has lived with other large dogs and “may do well in a home with a well matched canine companion,” Joaquin said.

Also to note, Joaquin says Eclipse is currently on a hypoallergenic diet to help rule out food allergies “but we are hopeful that as his body continues to recover his coat will return to its full luster and shine.”

Surrey’s manager of animal care and control Kim Marosevich said sadly, Eclipse’s isn’t a rare story.

“This is very dramatic, so it’s going to get a lot of attention,” she said last year. “This is not an uncommon situation in shelters, where people don’t take great care of their pets and for whatever reason, hit a point where they then abandon them.”

While no one knows what happened to Eclipse, it certainly didn’t happen overnight.

“Where was he for long enough to get into this condition that nobody saw him?” Marosevich asked. “We have no idea whether someone dumped him there, whether he escaped where he was and made his way there. We really don’t know anything about his story until a Good Samaritan picked him up.”

For more information, or to see Eclipse, visit the Surrey Animal Resource Centre at 17944 Colebrook Rd. or call 604-574-6622. Adoption viewing are hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week (closed on holidays).

Video of eclipse after being brought to Surrey shelter



