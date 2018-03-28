Feline reunion a decade in the making

Langley Animal Protection Society staff were overjoyed to reunite a cat and owner after 10 years.

Tamara was excited to learn her cat, Tweak, was still alive and well when she showed up at LAPS after 10 years. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Jayne Nelson is a sucker for happy endings, and being in her line of work, she’s often moved to tears when pets and their humans are reunited.

But a reunion at the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) this week had her particularly ecstatic and emotional.

Turns out it was a reunion years in the making.

Tweak is a “gorgeous,” 16-year-old tabby who was brought into LAPS as a stray a couple of weeks ago, Nelson explained.

“She disappeared from her home during a move, leaving her owner Tamara distraught,” elaborated Nelson, executive director for the Aldergrove-based animal shelter.

After searching far and wide for her, Tamara didn’t think she would ever see Tweak again.

“Ten long years went by, and Tweak managed to find her way to us,” Nelson said, noting that an Aldergrove person noticed the cat had been left behind after neighbours moved away about a month earlier.

The cat was brought into the shelter on March 12.

Staff attempted several times to read a faded tattooed, and after a bit of searching the team from LAPS were able to trace ownership back to Tamara and her family.

Tamara was only a teenager when the cat went missing.

Learning her cat had been found, the shell-shocked owner “immediately rushed to the shelter to be reunited with her long-lost friend,” Nelson said.

Tweak was reportedly very affectionate and happy to see Tamara.

Staff were pretty excited, as well, a few actually moved to tears, admitted Nelson.

“We are so excited to have been a part of this happy story, and it is a great example of how important it is to tattoo or microchip your pet.”

Nelson pointed to a handful of reunions in recent months that are directly attributed to tattoos or microchips.

It was microchip in a recovered border collie named Ladybug that a few weeks ago led to a reunion with her owner after three years.

“That one had everyone crying,” said Nelson. “He was crying. We were crying.”

LAPS was involved in another odd reunion back in February, when an Alberta cat – lost in Hope last summer during a move – found its way to Langley and was ultimately reunited with her Vancouver Island family.

Then, back in December, a dog named Frankie was found wandering in Langley and reunited with his family in Alberta.

There have been a few other, maybe not as unique, reunions in the past few months, and it helps drive home the message, Nelson said.

“We really, really strongly encourage people to get permanent ID. Tattoos are great. Microchips are better. And I guess both tattoos and microchips are the very best option.”