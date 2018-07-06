(Photo: Twitter@dtsurreybia)

Festivals aplenty in Surrey this weekend

Community celebrations planned in Bridgeview and Whalley, as FVDED in the Park returns to Holland Park

There’s plenty to do in north Surrey this weekend, with two community festivals set for Saturday and FVDED in the Park returning to City Centre for the fourth year.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fourth annual Whalley’s Corners Community Festival will take place along Grosvenor Road (near 108th Avenue and King George Boulevard).

Organizers promise “good food, good friends, great activities, crafters, vendors and entertainment,” at the July 7 event.

The entertainment kicks off at noon.

“Our bands for the day include Out of the Attic (classic rock from the 60’s), Carbon Copy (classic rock from the 80’s), 5 Speed Overdrive (classic rock) culminating with members of the world renowned Ache Brasil performing later in the afternoon,” according to an event write-up. “Come out and taste some salmon barbecue or an award-winning Surrey Centre Lions Club hot dog, enjoy a taste of the Caribbean with Da Reggae Café, barbecue with the BBQ Brothers and (try) some incredible made in North Surrey pizza from New Express Pizza and tongue tingling tacos from Castro’s Tacos.”

Elders from the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre and Cwenengitel Aboriginal Society will also attend the Whalley festival, showcasing their artistry.

For more information on this event, call 604-961-2170 or email whalleycia@gmail.com.

Meantime, the Bridgeview Community Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.

“Have your personal or group portait created by a professional caricature artist, Ted Couling, or a balloon creation crafted by the Go Bonkers Team,” states a post on the event website. “Participate in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities presented by our many exhibitors, and enjoy live stage performances by Norma McKnight and Merlin the Wizard.”

The festival will also include a barbeque, just outside the back doors of the community centre (11475 126A St.), while supplies last.

But the biggest festival this weekend will take place in City Centre.

Close to 40,000 people are expected to fill Surrey’s Holland Park on July 6 and 7 for the fourth edition of FVDED in the Park, the festival devoted to electronic, hip-hop, rap and R&B music.

See also: For FVDED fest, 40,000 music fans will fill a Surrey park this weekend

American rapper Future and Norwegian DJ Kygo are the 2018 headliners at the annual gathering, which co-promoters Blueprint Events and Live Nation Entertainment bill as Western Canada’s largest urban music festival.

“This year, fans can enjoy non-stop music across three stages, with a fresh new look and feel planned for the Northwest Stage,” FVDED organizers say in an event advisory. “The estimated economic impact of the event is $5 million.”

See also: LETTERS: Love it or hate it, FVDED in the Park got Surrey talking, from 2016.

-With files from Tom Zillich


