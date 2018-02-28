Members of the Surrey Fire Department stand with students and staff of Cloverdale Learning Centre on Pink Shirt Day. (Corey Savard)

Firefighters stand with Cloverdale students on Pink Shirt Day

Surrey Fire Department dropped by Cloverdale Learning Centre on Pink Shirt Day to show support

Cloverdale Learning Centre had some special guests come by on Wednesday morning to help celebrate Pink Shirt Day.

Four members of the Surrey Fire Department came out to show their support — and their pink shirts.

This year’s theme for the annual Pink Shirt Day is “nice needs no filter.”

“In this digital world where filtered photos and crafted messages can be posted in an instant, it often takes more time and effort to say something mean than it does to say something nice,” according to a post at pinkshirtday.ca.

“Kindness requires no manipulation, no focusing on the negatives, and no filtering of yourself. It’s easy to be nice. This year our campaign focuses on our online behavior, and we encourage everyone to remember that Nice Needs No Filter.”

Since the Pink Shirt Day campaign began in 2008, it has donated more than $1.8 million to youth anti-bullying programs.

For more about Pink Shirt Day, visit pinkshirtday.ca.

—With files from Tom Zillich


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
