Flavourful journey through the city

Hillcrest Bakery’s Courtney Dowd serves soup of the day, a half-sandwich and sweet square for Taste White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Chefs responsible for the diverse culinary delights throughout the city are plating flavours from all over the world during the annual Taste White Rock event.

From the Irish tradition of braised beef short rib nestled beside mash potatoes at the Dew Drop Inn to spices of Mexico featuring enchiladas followed with sopapilla, there are currently 14 restaurants participating in the White Rock Business Improvement event, which runs until Feb. 4.

A beach favourite Fish and Chips, at the Fish Boat Restaurant, to lobster stuffed sockeye salmon at Onyx Steakhouse, the diversity of the food is not limited to cultural origin.

“Each restaurant has a price fixed menu, $10-$40. It’s a way for people to try out the restaurant and explore something different. Similar to Dine Out Vancouver,” said BIA executive director Jennifer Brandon.

Different restaurants are serving meals at different times throughout the day, Brandon said, noting that Poultry in Motion is serving breakfast and Hillcrest Bakery is dishing lunch.

“All of the restaurants are really great about putting a variety of things on the menu. A $30 menu at Jan’s on the Beach has four different options you can look at,” Brandon said.

Each restaurant participating in the event has prepared a three-course meal.

Restaurants included in this year’s event are BIN 101 Wine & Tapas Bar, Charlie Don’t Surf, Cosmos Greek Restaurant, Dew Drop Inn, Fish Boat Restaurant, FIVE Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Hillcrest Deli & Bakery, Holly’s Poultry in Motion, Jan’s on the Beach, Oceanside Yacht Club & Public House, ONYX Steakhouse & Seafood Bar, Primo’s Mexican Grill, Uli’s Restaurant and The Wooden Spoon.

To view a menu from each of the participating restaurants, visit www.tastewhiterock.com.

Reservations are made through the participating restaurants.

Last year, the event featured 18 establishments, and more than 25 the year before.

Soup of the day, a half-sandwich and sweet square from Hillcrest Bakery. (Aaron Hinks photo)