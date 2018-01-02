Contributed photo Volunteers serve a guest at Saturday’s interfaith luncheon in White Rock. The event is part of a ministry that has been helping the homeless in Whalley for six years.

Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Annual event held Saturday in White Rock

Nearly 200 guests and volunteers turned out to St. John’s Presbyterian Church Saturday to join in a tradition of friendship, music and homecooked food.

Organizers say the interfaith luncheon, in its fifth year, is about connecting with each other, regardless of faith. It also helps fill a gap – providing a community lunch opportunity during a time when many such events take a hiatus for the holiday.

“The most amazing thing is that even though we come (from) many different places, cultures and traditions, we are guided by universal humanity, love, hope, compassion and curiosity to understand each other,” Arun Chatterjee said in a news release.

Students from elementary and high schools across Surrey, as well as from Simon Fraser Uiversity, came out to lend a hand.

The event is part of an ongoing community-led interfaith Food and Clothing ministry that has been serving food and providing clothing to the homeless in Whalley every second Saturday for the past six years.

