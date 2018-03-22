Fraser Health to ‘shape food purchasing decisions’

Contributed photos As part of a new program, Fraser Health has labelled several food items as a ‘healthier choice.’

Fraser Health is operating a pilot project in a White Rock corner store that, eventually, may lead to the public making healthier food choices.

Launched at Red Rooster Convenience Store (1489 Stayte Rd.) on Tuesday, Fraser Health has placed signs on a variety of food items promoting them as a “healthier choice.”

Red Rooster is the second convenience store within Fraser Health to participate in the program. The pilot project was launched in Hope on Jan. 10.

Medical health officer Dr. Michael Schwandt said Fraser Health acknowledges that the public health community and general public is aware of healthy eating, but noted that everything from the layout of stores and selection, to how items are promoted has a “big influence” in purchasing decisions.

“With good intentions, if a person is able to find what they want and identify healthier foods more easily, they’re definitely more likely to go ahead and buy it,” he told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

Although the public is conscious of eating healthier, Schwandt said that statistically, the data paints a different picture.

“There’s probably never been a better time for information being shared on healthy choices in terms of if that’s online or in a variety of publications. Yet, we continue to see, for the most part, obesity rates are not going in the right direction and we know that has a lot to do with the environments that surround us every day,” he said.

The White Rock store was selected because, Schwandt said, the owners were keen of the idea and the store is in close proximity to Earl Marriott Secondary.

“We know this is a place where we have the opportunity to shape food-purchasing decisions,” Schwandt said.

Fraser Health has data evaluation specialists that will be comb through the results to see if the signage creates an impact. Results are expected from the White Rock store in three months. The analysts will look at the overall impact to the store, such as if people are purchasing healthier items in addition to other items, or if people are moving their purchasing behaviours exclusively to healthier choices.

Fraser Health will also conduct surveys at the stores, and intend to roll out more pilot project locations in urban and rural markets within the region, Schwandt said.

“We’re hoping to get a sample that stretches across our region.”