Contributed photos As part of a new program, Fraser Health has labelled several food items as a ‘healthier choice.’

Fraser Health to ‘shape food purchasing decisions’

Pilot project launched at White Rock corner store

Fraser Health is operating a pilot project in a White Rock corner store that, eventually, may lead to the public making healthier food choices.

Launched at Red Rooster Convenience Store (1489 Stayte Rd.) on Tuesday, Fraser Health has placed signs on a variety of food items promoting them as a “healthier choice.”

Red Rooster is the second convenience store within Fraser Health to participate in the program. The pilot project was launched in Hope on Jan. 10.

Medical health officer Dr. Michael Schwandt said Fraser Health acknowledges that the public health community and general public is aware of healthy eating, but noted that everything from the layout of stores and selection, to how items are promoted has a “big influence” in purchasing decisions.

“With good intentions, if a person is able to find what they want and identify healthier foods more easily, they’re definitely more likely to go ahead and buy it,” he told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

Although the public is conscious of eating healthier, Schwandt said that statistically, the data paints a different picture.

“There’s probably never been a better time for information being shared on healthy choices in terms of if that’s online or in a variety of publications. Yet, we continue to see, for the most part, obesity rates are not going in the right direction and we know that has a lot to do with the environments that surround us every day,” he said.

The White Rock store was selected because, Schwandt said, the owners were keen of the idea and the store is in close proximity to Earl Marriott Secondary.

“We know this is a place where we have the opportunity to shape food-purchasing decisions,” Schwandt said.

Fraser Health has data evaluation specialists that will be comb through the results to see if the signage creates an impact. Results are expected from the White Rock store in three months. The analysts will look at the overall impact to the store, such as if people are purchasing healthier items in addition to other items, or if people are moving their purchasing behaviours exclusively to healthier choices.

Fraser Health will also conduct surveys at the stores, and intend to roll out more pilot project locations in urban and rural markets within the region, Schwandt said.

“We’re hoping to get a sample that stretches across our region.”

Previous story
First United selling 62 years of collected items
Next story
LISTEN: Retired broadcaster gives voice to Fraser Valley history

Just Posted

Police say Surrey Tax Centre evacuated after ‘suspicious occurrence’

RCMP say 134th Street closed between 96th and 98th Avenue as they investigate “suspicious occurrence in the area”

Fraser Health to ‘shape food purchasing decisions’

Pilot project launched at White Rock corner store

Police ask for help tracking down wanted Surrey siblings

Brothers Pavandeep and Jasondeep Uppal both have outstanding arrest warrants, RCMP say

‘Wickfest’ hockey festival for women coming to Surrey next winter

10th edition of Hayley Wickenheiser-backed tourney/event here in early 2019

Surrey school’s ‘winter fat/spring rolls’ sign the wrong place for such a message, woman says

Words on sign outside Princess Margaret Secondary are changed every 10 days with BASES students’ help

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

LISTEN: Retired broadcaster gives voice to Fraser Valley history

Heritage buff Mark Forsythe introduces Valley Voices, a podcast featuring local history.

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

A Royal challenge awaits Giants as post-season begins

Playoff hockey at Langley Events Centre March 27 and 29, including a nationally televised game

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Most Read

l -->