Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

In addition to dozens of Family Fishing Weekend events across B.C., the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is providing free access to most fishing in the province.

Just for this one weekend, June 15-17, people can fish without a Tidal Waster Sports Fishing licence except if they’re catching salmon or if they’re catching Halibut or Lingcod in the Strait of Georgia.

All fishing closures and restrictions do still apply, and will be enforced, emphasized DFO in their notice, reminding people to check regulations before they get out their rods.

Salmon fishing in tidal waters will still require a complimentary tidal fishing licence, but people will still need to purchase a salmon conservation stamp.

As for freshwater salmon fishing, people will need a free Family Fishing Week licence or a juvenile tidal fishing licence, and a salmon conservation stamp.

Dozens of events are also scheduled for the weekend, with each community’s event posted here.

READ MORE: Grab the rods — it’s Family Fishing Weekend

For more details on the day and regulations, visit the Family Fishing Weekend website.

 


jackie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Graduating students celebrated in South Surrey
Next story
VIDEO: Green Team combats invasive plants in White Rock park

Just Posted

South Surrey sting ends with dropped charges

Shop owner frustrated with outcome after videotaping regular customer

VIDEO: Green Team combats invasive plants in White Rock park

Volunteers spent the morning removing English ivy and Himalayan blackberry from Ruth Johnson Park

PHOTOS: Titans youth football camp comes to South Surrey

Youngsters participate in a series of drills Saturday morning

Surrey pitcher aims to take game to next level with Bellingham Bells

Cloverdale’s Wesley Moore is suiting up in the West Coast League, a collegiate summer circuit

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

Graduating students celebrated in South Surrey

Elgin Park Secondary hosts red carpet affair

VIDEO: Volunteers continue search for capsized mariners near Tofino

“The mood on the dock is hopeful.”

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

Lodged semi trailer is causing ferry delays

Routes between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale are affected

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Most Read

l -->