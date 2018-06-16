Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

In addition to dozens of Family Fishing Weekend events across B.C., the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is providing free access to most fishing in the province.

Just for this one weekend, June 15-17, people can fish without a Tidal Waster Sports Fishing licence except if they’re catching salmon or if they’re catching Halibut or Lingcod in the Strait of Georgia.

All fishing closures and restrictions do still apply, and will be enforced, emphasized DFO in their notice, reminding people to check regulations before they get out their rods.

Salmon fishing in tidal waters will still require a complimentary tidal fishing licence, but people will still need to purchase a salmon conservation stamp.

As for freshwater salmon fishing, people will need a free Family Fishing Week licence or a juvenile tidal fishing licence, and a salmon conservation stamp.

Dozens of events are also scheduled for the weekend, with each community’s event posted here.

For more details on the day and regulations, visit the Family Fishing Weekend website.



