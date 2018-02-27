Fundraiser to help Surrey students look their best for prom set for Saturday

You Wear It Well provides attire for graduation, free of charge for students who can’t afford it

You Wear It Well are hosting a fundraiser on March 3 followed by the boutique day on March 4 at Fraser River Middle School. (Photo used with permission from You Wear It Well)

SURREY — A non-profit organization that helps Surrey’s at-risk students look and feel good for their graduation is hosting a ‘Fashion Blowout’ fundraiser on Saturday.

You Wear It Well, a non-profit organization founded in 2010, and provides attire for graduation, free of charge for students who can’t afford it. The organization’s fundraiser will happen at Fraser River Middle School in New Westminster (800 Queens Avenue) from noon to 2 p.m.

New and old dresses, shoes, jewelry and other accessories will be up for sale at this cash-only event where items are sold for $15 or less.

“We are selling off different articles of clothing that we collect on donations but we don’t actually use for events,” said Darcey Sudeyko, with You Wear It Well. “Either they are not formal enough or they are shorter cocktail dresses.”

Sudeyko said all the money they raise through the event will go back into the program.

“We have never done this before, but if we raise $300, we will be ecstatic,” Sudeyko said.

Also, You Wear It Well’s boutique day will be on held on March 4 at the same location. The grads who are accepted into their program are invited to pick a dress and other accessories, with the help of a personal assistant.

To help, email info@youwearitwell.org, or visit youwearitwell.org.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

