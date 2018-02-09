FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week

Every week, the Surrey Animal Resource Centre will share an animal up for adoption. Stay tuned to our website on Fridays to hear a new furry friend’s story. Who knows, maybe they’ll be right for you?

Meet five-year-old Mikey, this week’s featured furry friend.

Mikey came into the Surrey shelter last November as a stray but staff say he’s now built up enough confidence to move onto a “furever” home.

“Mikey is a sweet boy who can be quiet at first but wants nothing more than a human companion he can show affection to,” says Kelly Welsh, community outreach assistant with Surrey Animal Resource Centre.

“He enjoys a calm, gentle environment where he can take his time getting comfortable. His new family should be patient and provide him with lots of positive reinforcement. Mikey will be looking for an adult home as he will likely find children too overwhelming.

“He has a curious nature and would probably enjoy lots of hiding spots and high places to explore,” adds Welsh. “Mikey is quite playful and would love some interactive toys to bond with his new family over. It is also a wonderful way to provide exercise and mental stimulation. If you think this sweet soul is meant for you, please come and visit him at the shelter – he’s sure to melt your heart!”

Visit the Surrey Animal Resource Centre to meet Mikey today, at 17944 Colebrook Rd. or call 604-574-6622. Adoption viewing are hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week (closed on holidays).

See more animals up for adoption on SARC’s Facebook page.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter