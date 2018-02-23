Margo, a seven-month-old rabbit, came into the Surrey shelter as a stray last December. (Photo: Surrey Animal Resource Centre)

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week

Meet Margo the rabbit, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Every week, the Surrey Animal Resource Centre will share an animal up for adoption. Stay tuned to our website on Fridays to hear a new furry friend’s story. Who knows, maybe they’ll be right for you?

Meet Margo, a seven-month-old rabbit who came into the Surrey shelter as a stray last December.

She arrived with her sister Edith, who has since been adopted, but now Margo awaits her forever home.

“She is now ready to find a forever family to call her own,” said Kelly Welsh, Community Outreach Assistant for Surrey Animal Resource Centre. “Margo came into the shelter with her sister so she may do well in a home with another bunny for a companion. Bunny speed dating is a good way to find out! Margo is looking for an indoor home where she will have lots of places to play in and discover. She is an inquisitive bunny with a curious nature. She loves to explore!

“Target training is a wonderful way to bond with your new rabbit as well as an awesome way to provide exercise and enrichment. If you’re looking for a new furry friend, come in and meet Margo. She’s sure to melt your heart.”

Visit the Surrey Animal Resource Centre to meet Leo today, at 17944 Colebrook Rd. or call 604-574-6622. Adoption viewing are hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week (closed on holidays).

See more animals up for adoption on SARC’s Facebook page.


