Artists performing at the gala event organised by Hindi Buddhist Foundation of Canada. (Photo: Submitted) Artists perform at Saturday’s gala event in Surrey, which was organized by the Hindi Buddhist Foundation of Canada. (Photo: Submitted)

Gala brings Nepali community closer towards goal of building cultural centre in Surrey

Hindu Buddhist Foundation of Canada event held at Surrey Art Gallery raises $6,500 Saturday night

SURREY — A new cultural and spiritual centre in Surrey is a little closer to reality, thanks to a fundraising event at Surrey Art Gallery on Saturday.

The event, hosted by Hindu Buddhist Foundation of Canada (HBFC), raised $6,500. HFBC is a charity organization initiated by the Nepalese Community in the Lower Mainland.

Madhu Acharya, president of HBFC, said about 250 people attended the event, including Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, trade and technology. Acting City of Surrey mayor and councillor Bruce Hayne, as well as Harry Bains, minister of labour were also at the event.

“The Nepalese community don’t have a religious and cultural centre and that’s why we registered this charity organization two years ago,” Acharya said. “On one side, we will put a Hindu and Buddhist temple and (on another side) space for a community meeting.”

Acharya said the spiritual space at the temple would consist of Pashupatinath and Boudhanath. The project is in the initial phase and organizers are looking for a good location for the centre.

“Our plan is that by early summer we need to look at the property and if we can’t buy a land or a property, we will go with a warehouse.”

Acharya added that they are planning to start a GoFundMe campaign for the project and people can donate through their website or PayPal.

HBFC has so far collected $12,000 for the project and they have a target of $200,000.

“We are trying to get some support from Nepali people living outside of Nepal,” Acharya said.

Saturday’s event consisted of various songs, dance and live music with a performance from around 50 artists.

According to the 2016 census, there are 465 people with Nepali origins in the city and over 1400 people across the province.


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Burns Bog history key to conservation

Just Posted

‘Future of Surrey’ panel at SFU Surrey this Wednesday

Urban design students spent three years investigating what Surrey might look like in 2060

VIDEO: Aldergrove zoo rescues cougar cub

Orphaned cougar cub not out of the woods yet, says zoo veterinarian

Public hearing tonight for development at Surrey golf course

Anthem Properties Group seeks to build more than 300 homes at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creeek golf course

Surrey man charged with forcible confinement

Police says a woman was held against her will and threatened with a weapon

Surrey Mounties launching pedestrian safety campaign

Last year 40 per cent of Surrey traffic deaths were pedestrians and 185 were injured

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Police catch suspect ‘a minute’ after he robbed North Van gas station

Mounties happened to be on patrol in the area of the Capilano Road and Marine Drive store

Meningococcal outbreak in Okanagan soon to be over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Identify, assess and take action to lower risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Most Read