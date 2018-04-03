Rebecca Smith is the executive director of Surrey Hospice Society. (photo: submitted)

‘High Tea for Hospice’ event for moms at Surrey City Hall atrium

A new Mother’s Day-related event planned by Surrey Hospice Society

Surrey Hospice Society has come up with a way of celebrating both Mother’s Day and National Hospice Palliative Care Week.

The organization is planning a new event called High Tea for Hospice, set to happen on Sunday, May 6 in the atrium at Surrey City Hall.

The gathering will be “an afternoon to celebrate and honour mothers,” according to Rebecca Smith, the society’s executive director.

“Nothing less than an afternoon of pampering for mom,” she noted. “The tables will be set in traditional elegance, with fancy table linens and fine china. Flowers, music and delicious treats will provide an environment of regal refinement and beauty.”

Tickets for event, planned as a fundraiser for the organization, are available through the city’s box office, tickets.surrey.ca. Seats are priced at $38 for adults, and $23 for kids 12 and under.

May 6 is the first day of National Hospice Palliative Care Week in Canada, and Mother’s Day is on May 13 this year.

Proceeds from the May 6 event at city hall will go toward “vital programs that provide hospice and palliative support for all Surrey residents, free of charge,” Smith said.

• RELATED STORY: Loved ones remembered in Surrey dove release, from 2016.

The hospice society, which has served Surrey for 32 years, works to provide emotional, physical and spiritual support for those approaching the end of life, along with their families. The organization’s counsellors offer grief and bereavement programs for children, youth and adults.

“Surrey Hospice is a charity,” Smith stated. “It exists because of support from people like you – people who understand that community must care for each other from cradle to grave. We must understand that everyone will be subject to grief and loss and it is only by coming together that we can be strong and carry on. As in all things, we are stronger together.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey Hospice event to open dialogue about ‘living and dying well’, from January 2018.

At its office in Newton (#101-13463 78th Ave.), the organization hosts “Hopeful Hearts: Children and Parent Group” meetings on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Starting on May 16, a weekly “Nature’s Amble” walking group – “a time to be with others who are grieving, sharing experiences and supporting one another, while reaping the benefits of fresh air and exercise” – will get going at Green Timbers Park in Surrey.

Another of the society’s fundraising events, a “Hoedown for Hospice” is planned for Friday, June 1 at Rusty’s pub in Cloverdale.

More details about these events can be found at surreyhospice.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
