Historic farm time travels to 1900

Demonstrations to show life in Surrey

The Historic Stewart Farm will be offering free themed drop-ins that demonstrate how people lived in the city more than 100 years ago.

From spring cleaning, cooking, to leisure time, the farm will be open March 27-29, from 12-3 p.m., with something for all age groups to enjoy, according to a release from the city’s heritage services department.

“Tour the beautifully restored 1894 farmhouse with costumed guides and sample fresh baked goods from the woodstove. Don’t forget to meander through the Stewart Farm’s heritage garden to scope out the rare historic varieties of vegetables, herbs and flower seeds that have already started to sprout. It’s home to seeds for centuries-old varieties such as Echinacea, stately hollyhocks, wildflowers, 200-year old pole beans and rare peas,” the release said.

For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm.

VIDEO: Surrey girls donate hair, give hope through Wigs for Kids

