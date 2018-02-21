Hundreds prepare to walk on Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year

In 2017, hundreds turned out for Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year walk.(Contributed)

This year’s Coldest Night of the Year has a record-breaking number of walkers signed up so far, but organizers say all are welcome to join Cloverdale’s walk this Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser is a national walk for homelessness in late February that raises money for local charities across the country. Last year more than 20,000 people walked in more than 110 communities from Newfoundland to Yellowknife to Vancouver Island, raising more than $4.5 million.

Last year, Cloverdale’s walk raised around $35,000 for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which feeds, shelters and provides a place of safety and support for those who are in need. Every week, the Cloverdale Community Kitchen serves more than 200 hot, nutritious meals to “anyone who needs a meal,” according to organizer Matthew Campbell. In total, the kitchen serves nearly 10,000 meals a year.

“We have a record number of walkers [this year],” said Campbell. More than 200 people have registered so far. Campbell explained that the walk usually doubles that number during the last week of registration, and that he’s expecting around 400 walkers in total.

“There are lots of new groups, businesses, new connections getting involved,” he said.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen also hosts Cloverdale’s only extreme weather shelter, providing a warm place to sleep for up to 15 people during times of extreme cold weather, and organizes the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program, which provides Christmas hampers of food and presents to more than 300 families every holiday season.

As of Monday afternoon, 241 walkers have raised more than $36,000 for this year’s walk. Their goal is $45,000, as the kitchen is in need of a new dishwasher and a new stove this year.

The walk will begin at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, located at the Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. Registration begins at 4 p.m. and the walk begins at 5 p.m. There are three route options offered at lengths of 2 km, 5 km and 10 km, and a hot chili supper will be served between 6 and 8 p.m. to all walkers and volunteers.

All routes will be well marked and will have rest stops and there will be route marshals and drivers along the routes available for support.

For more information on Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year event, including participation, volunteering and sponsorship opportunities, visit cnoy.org/location/cloverdale.

To find out more about the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and its programs, visit mycck.ca.



