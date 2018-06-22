(Left) Minette Gendur, Delta’s candidate in the Mrs. B.C. pageant and (right) Jaskiran Kaur, Delta’s candidate in the Miss B.C. pageant. photos Contributed

It’s all about the journey for Delta’s pageant hopefuls

Minette Gendur and Jaskiran Kaur will be competing for Mrs. B.C. and Miss B.C., respectively

For both of Delta’s pageant hopefuls, the journey is more important than the crown.

On the Canada Day long weekend, Minette Gendur and Jaskiran Kaur will be competing in the Mrs. B.C. and Miss B.C. pageants, respectively. Both are hoping the pageant will be a positive and empowering experience.

“It was sort of a timing where I thought, ‘You know what, I need to focus on something that is really positive.’” Gendur, 43, said. She will be competing in Mrs. B.C. from June 30 to July 2.

Over the course of the pageant, which includes Miss Teen B.C. as well as Miss and Mrs. B.C., contestants will receive training in public speaking, modelling, manners and etiquette, self-defence, healthy living and leadership. They are also participating in a large scale fundraiser for Cops for Cancer.

For the North Delta career mom of two, this was the most important part of the pageant, as her uncle had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I feel like all that I really want is to feel proud about what we’ve accomplished, we being me and my family. So the fundraising component is a really big deal to me,” she said.

But she’s also looking forward to the talent show part of the pageant. There, she’ll be singing a song with her six-year-old daughter.

“I’m really trying to incorporate my family, because that’s kind of like the differentiation between the Miss B.C. and the Mrs. B.C.,” she explained. “For me, if it’s Mrs. B.C., it’s me and my family doing it, not just me.”

Mrs. B.C. isn’t as well known in the community, Gendur said, and that’s something she hopes will change.

“It’s really important that it targets younger people for the whole self-development and giving them the confidence to face the world ahead,” she said. “But it’s also really good for people my age because it shows our support for that too. We get in there.”

Kaur, 20, is one of those young people looking for confidence.

She came to Canada from India when she was 19 to attend Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Currently, she’s studying for a computer information systems diploma, but hopes to change to a degree in the future.

For her, the main draw for taking part in Miss B.C. was to build her confidence.

“I want to do something out of my comfort zone, so I thought I should take part in Miss B.C.,” Kaur explained. “It doesn’t matter if I win or lose, because it is the time when we have to learn something in our life.

“I thought it was the best time to take a step in my life, and be part of Miss B.C.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Critter Care Wildlife Society annual open house set for July 21, 22

Just Posted

Surrey ponders peacock relocation plan

City council to vote Monday night on proposed Sullivan Heights Peafowl Relocation Action Plan

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing South Surrey border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a jog

South Surrey overdose victim ‘had so much going for him’

SPECIAL REPORT: Peace Arch News highlights a second Peninsula family’s fentanyl heartbreak

White Rock takes stock of city projects in 2017 Annual Report

Mayor expresses confidence that families will enjoy the new, revitalized amenities

Chaotic Metro Vancouver vote rejects Hazelmere Valley development

Accusation of ‘improper’ behaviour, after Surrey Coun. Starchuk notes receipt of ‘new information’

City contractors demolish Memorial Park washrooms

Facility expected to be complete by January

Vancouver Canucks tab Quinn Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

University of Michigan standout was second defenceman picked in first round

Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Most Read

l -->