Lacrosse team honours Surrey athlete by raising money for charity in her name

Steve Beauchamp (right to left), Cecile Ehman, Caitlin Nagle and Amy Beauchamp were on hand for the Langley Thunder’s home game at Langley Events Centre on July 11. The WLA team wore specially designed jerseys which were auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation. (Photo: submitted by Garrett James/Langley Events Centre)

Lacrosse fans, players and team officials helped raise money for a foundation in the name of a Surrey-area athlete who died six years ago.

It was a special night Wednesday (July 11) at Langley Events Centre, where the Langley Thunder Senior A team held a benefit event for the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation.

The charity is named for a student at Holy Cross Regional High School. Tessa Beauchamp, a star athlete at the Surrey school, died at the age of 18 in 2012, after a long and painful battle with a rare type of cancer.

On Wednesday, her family and friends were on hand as the Thunder wore special purple jerseys — Tessa’s favourite colour.

Specially designed jerseys were auctioned off, raising $1,640 for the foundation.

The money raised from the jersey auction will be distributed through scholarships for students as well as assist registered charities in their efforts both locally and internationally, explained Tessa’s father, Steve Beauchamp.

“She was one of those kids who got along with everybody. She was very personable, but I think what made her unique was she had a real empathy for other kids,” Beauchamp said before Wednesday’s game.

“She always found a way to make sure she included other people, and I think that just drew people to her.”

The Thunder won the game 11-8 over Maple Ridge Burrards.