Learn how to dig into your own past at upcoming Cloverdale Library workshops

Discover how to navigate tombstone data, land records and more

The Cloverdale Library’s upcoming “Ted and Louie’s Wedding” research seminar, presented by Brenda L. Smith, uncovers how to find the story behind “17 September 1901, St. Mary’s Parish Church, Eaton Constantine, Shropshire.” (Cloverdale Library)

Some exciting family history programs are coming soon to Cloverdale Library. Brenda L. Smith is presenting two programs and Jamie Brown is doing a third one on Irish genealogy.

Plus there are regular Family History Orientations on the first Saturday of the month, and Fun Family History Fridays on Mar. 2 and Apr. 6. For details check www.surreylibraries.ca/familyhistory.

Unless otherwise indicated, please register for the following programs in advance by calling 604-598-7327, visiting us at the library in person, or emailing us at familyhistory@surrey.ca.

Ted and Louie’s Wedding: Building the Context for a Family Event

When: Saturday, Mar. 3, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

What happens when you start with a name, date and a place for a family event, and are left wondering “what next”?

Join Brenda L. Smith as she discusses a marriage that took place on “17 September 1901, St. Mary’s Parish Church, Eaton Constantine, Shropshire.” Brenda will demonstrate how a little exploration of economic, social and political circumstances can enrich your appreciation of “tombstone data.”

In this case, learn how a small village celebrated such a wedding and why the wedding was held at that time of year. Also discover the gifts that were given and the clothing worn. Brenda’s session will help you discover the right research approach and help you overcome the “what next” problem of a family event that you want to explore further.

Personally, I can’t wait for this one! It promises to present a fascinating picture of a particular historic event and also offer up several important ideas and methods on how to approach the same sort of research in your own family history.

Digging into Irish Records

When: Saturday, Mar. 17, from 10:30 a.m. – noon

Cost: No charge.

Join us for a free session hosted by Jamie Brown on St. Patrick’s Day to find Irish ancestors hiding in your tree. Jamie will look at free Canadian resources that may reveal Irish ancestry you didn’t know you had. And she’ll explore online and print resources such as vital records, land records, and more!

There is no cost for this program, but please register in advance.

Western Canadian Land Records Unscrambled

When: Saturday, Apr. 7, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

You know your ancestor lived in Western Canada. But what does “SW 17 83 W6” mean? Or “DL A of Lot B Block D sec 3”?

Join Brenda L. Smith and explore the factors that have influenced how land has been surveyed, described and exchanged. Discover where these records might be found, and how to access these windows into your family history.

Let’s face it. This stuff can be confusing. Brenda will help you make sense of all of it.

Hope to see you at the library!

Information Services Librarian Paul MacDonell for the Cloverdale Library.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter