Jade Karling Black will speak about love after loss at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 3. (Submitted)

Love after loss is possible, says life coach

Jade Karling Black back with advice for the grieving

Yes, you can love again, says Chilliwack life skills coach Jade Karling Black, MA.

You can love again, after a painful divorce. You can love again after grieving a beloved spouse. Black will be hosting a seminar called Love After Loss on March 3, focusing on all types of loss. That includes difficult break-ups, divorce and grief. She recently spoke with fellow grief researcher Joshua Black on grief dreams, and will return to the Cultural Centre this time to focus on love.

Black says “moving through our grief with a will to love again is instrumental for thriving through some of the most difficult trials of life.”

The seminar will explore the topic of love and the joys of finding it within, after a loss is endured. Black works as a certified life skills coach (diploma), grief researcher, author and a podcaster. She writes on addiction, spiritual wellness and grief dreams. She holds a Master’s degree in criminology (gender and addiction). Additionally, Black has endured her own personal struggles which she fearlessly details in her memoir, Quiet Mind, Open Heart.

Her passions include creative writing, spirituality, sociological theory and helping others discover their own power potential. She is a hopeful and steadfast believer in positive radical change and has dedicated her practice to this objective.

Tickets for Love After Loss are $35, available at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre box office, 604-391-7469.

