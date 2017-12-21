The Force is strong at 6135 Sunwood Dr. (James Smith photo)

MAP: Holiday magic washes over North Delta

Check out our interactive map highlighting some of the best Christmas displays in the community

While some homeowners put up a paltry string of Christmas lights, others go all out for the holidays. We’ve put together a map showing some of North Delta’s most beautifully — and elaborately — decorated homes so that you, too, can enjoy their bedazzled festivity.

Explore the interactive map below to find photos, locations and other details that will help you plan your perfect night of taking in some Christmas cheer.

(Red pins denote locations the North Delta Reporter has visited. Blue pins point to displays we’ve been told about but have yet to check out ourselves.)

Help us make the map better! Know of any spots we missed that are worthy of inclusion? Visited one of the blue-pinned locations? Take a photo (or two, or more) and send it, along with the exact address, to editor@northdeltareporter.com and we’ll keep updating the map throughout December.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO AND MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond


Christmas is in the air at 7572 Muston Pl. (James Smith photo)

