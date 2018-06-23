People living with dementia and their car partners participate in the Minds in Motion program. (Contributed photo)

Minds in Motion searching for volunteers in White Rock

Program helps residents with dementia stay active, connect with friends

The Alzheimer Society of BC is searching for volunteers from White Rock for its Minds in Motion program.

Volunteers will help the society facilitate the sessions, which are designed help people living with early stages of dementia stay active and engaged in their community.

“Dementia can be a very isolating condition for the person living with the disease and their care partners. Minds in Motion provides the opportunity for people living with dementia to connect with others, make new friends and have fun while staying physically active,” an Alzheimer Society of BC release said.

The program also serves as an opportunity to allow care partners to connect and form social support networks that can extend outside of the group.

“It’s very rewarding work,” said Rylee Yurik, Minds in Motion co-ordinator for the South and East Fraser regions, in a release. “You’re enriching the lives of others.”

A certified fitness instructor conducts the fitness portion of the program, and a facilitator ensures participants are involved in activities or enjoying the social aspect.

For further information on volunteering in White Rock, contact Stacy Ashton at sashton@alzheimerbc.org or 604-742-4937.

To register as a participant, contact Rylee Yurik at 604-499-5010.

