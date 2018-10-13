‘Mystery entertainer’ to highlight South Surrey Red Serge soiree

Simon Lau photo Last year’s Red Serge gala in South Surrey raised more than $40,000. This year’s event is set for Oct. 26 at Hazelmere Golf Club.

An effort to boost community safety on the Semiahmoo Peninsula is hoped to receive a $50,000 boost this month, through proceeds of the annual Red Serge Gala.

Set for Oct. 26 at Hazelmere Golf Club, the event, in its 26th year, is an initiative of the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society (which changed names last year, from Semiahmoo Volunteer Community Police Society). Funds raised benefit such programs and services as Speed Watch, Block Watch, the Savvy Seniors conference and Semiahmoo Animal League Inc. The latter received $7,000 from last years’ gala proceeds.

But time is running out to get in on the fun that helps support the safety initiatives that benefit from the volunteer organization’s fundraising efforts.

Society chair Darren Alexander said Tuesday that less than two dozen tickets to the soirée are still up for grabs.

The evening theme – ‘Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner?’ – is one that has been in mind “for a few years,” Alexander told Peace Arch News.

A key highlight is a mystery entertainer.

“We’ve finally gone with that person this year and we’re really excited about it,” Alexander said, noting the idea was that of Janet Bernat, former director of marketing and events for the society.

While Alexander wouldn’t disclose any details about the entertainer, he said the evening as a whole is one society members are “really excited about.”

“We’ve got a really packed agenda,” he said. “A great silent auction… the most donations ever.”

The live auction, Alexander added, is “the best-looking one in years.”

Last year’s gala marked its silver anniversary with a record, raising more than $40,000.

This year, “we’d love to get 50 (thousand),” said Alexander.

“The more we raise, obviously, the more we can disperse to safety groups.”

Alexander noted the society would be interested in hearing from more safety groups that could benefit from funding.

Tickets to the gala ($125) are available online at www.semiahmoocommunitysafety.org or by calling 604-349-4070.