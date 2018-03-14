New mural installed at BC Vintage Truck Museum

The new mural pictures five Fageol ‘Flyer’ trucks, sold to the Municipality of Surrey in the 1930s. Pacific Highway markers stand in front. (Samantha Anderson)

The BC Vintage Truck Museum has installed a new mural.

The image, which was provided courtesy of the City of Surrey Archives, is a view of five Fageol “Flyer” trucks that were sold to the Municipality of Surrey in the 1930s. Fageol Motors manufactured trucks, buses and farm vehicles in California from 1916 to 1939.

The Model 130 Flyers pictured in the mural had a four-cylinder engine and boasted a top speed of 35 miles per hour (around 56 kilometres an hour).

In the mural, the trucks are seen outside of the 1912 Municipal Hall, which is located one kilometre away from the BC Vintage Truck Museum on Highway 10.

The new mural is located on the east side of the museum, near the parking lot.

In front of the display stands three historic markers of the Pacific Highway, which opened as a gravel road in July 1913, and re-opened in 1923 after it was graded and cemented. The highway, which connected New Westminster to the U.S. border, was vastly important to the Cloverdale community, as it thrived as a major centre along the route.

The BC Vintage Truck Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and is located at 6022 176 Street. For more information, visit www.bcvintagetruckmuseum.org.



