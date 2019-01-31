Contributed photo The first session in a series aimed at helping people learn about Canadian democracy and engage with community leaders drew about 40 people.

New series offers insights on democracy

Surrey-White Rock MLA featured at Feb. 22 event

A speaker series aimed at helping people learn more about Canadian democracy and engage with community leaders is set to return to Ocean Park Library Feb. 22, with an opportunity to hear from Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies.

The Cornerstone Community Forum is a monthly program launched this year by the newly formed Surrey-White Rock Political Engagement Society.

The society’s mission, according to a news release, is to spread knowledge of Canadian democracy, enhance Chinese Canadians’ support and participation in community politics and encourage Chinese Canadians to embrace and enhance Canadian multicultural identity.

The monthly forums aim to “help attendees engage with community leaders and learn more about Canadian democracy, the different levels of governance, community resources, the electoral system and the role that each Canadian citizen plays in the process.”

At the first event, held in January, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg spoke on issues including the UN Migration Pact and how it will influence Canadian policy, government’s strategy on balancing the budget and more. Forty people attended, according to organizers.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Feb. 22 with Redies, which is to get underway at 10 a.m.

The library is located at 12854 17 Ave.

