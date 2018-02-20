‘Nice needs no filter’ on Pink Shirt Day, marked Feb. 28 this year

Cyber bullying the focus of annual anti-bullying campaign in 2018

Nice needs no filter.

That’s the theme for this year’s Pink Shirt Day campaign, which focuses on cyber bullying.

“In this digital world where filtered photos and crafted messages can be posted in an instant, it often takes more time and effort to say something mean than it does to say something nice,” according to a post at pinkshirtday.ca.

“Kindness requires no manipulation, no focusing on the negatives, and no filtering of yourself. It’s easy to be nice. This year our campaign focuses on our online behavior, and we encourage everyone to remember that Nice Needs No Filter.”

In B.C., Pink Shirt Day is marked this year on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The annual event puts a spotlight on bullying, considered a major problem in our schools, workplaces, homes and online.

The “Pink Shirt” movement began in 2007 when some Nova Scotian teens wore and distributed pink shirts in solidarity with a fellow student who was being bullied for wearing pink to school.

In B.C., the anti-bullying initiative is led by CKNW Kids’ Fund, with presenting sponsor Coast Capital Savings. Media partners include Black Press.

“As the Pink Shirt Day movement grows each year, we not only see more and more people practicing kindness – both online and off – we are pleased to use the funds raised through official merchandise sales and donations to help hundreds of kids affected by bullying,” says a post on the campaign website.

“Since 2008, net proceeds of over $1.8 million have been distributed to support youth anti-bullying programs in British Columbia and throughout Western Canada. In 2017 alone, we were able to support programs that impacted more than 59,300 youth and children.”

Last year, organizations and programs that benefited from funds raised during Pink Shirt Day include Out on Screen, Equitas, Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of BC, Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Canada, Red Cross Canada and LOVE BC.

Products sold on the Pink Shirt Day website include T-shirts (priced at $9.80), stuffed bears, touch-screen texting gloves, mood bracelets, pins and buttons.

Locally, for the fourth year, anti-bullying flash mobs are planned in Surrey and Delta.

Organizer Sean Bindra explains more than 1,200 students are set to participate in Bollywood and Western inspired flash mobs on Feb. 27 and March 6.

BC Lions football player Tyler Davis and team mascot Leo the Lion are also set to take part, he says.

“I was bullied growing up so it is my mission in life to spread love and happiness,” says Bindra, who launched the initiative in 2014 to spread awareness and stress the importance of standing up to bullying of all forms.

Bindra says the event has grown in the past few years, describing the response as “overwhelming.”

“Through our efforts, we have been able to reach out to more than 4,000 youth from Delta and Surrey. The youth are our future so it is important to organize anti-bullying initiatives like this,” says Bindra.

Both of the dances this year will be choreographed by The SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team.

More than 1,000 kids are set to participate in the first event on Feb. 27 from six Delta elementary schools, including Chalmers, Annieville, Jarvis Traditional, McCloskey, Gibson and Richardson, on the field at North Delta Secondary School (11447 82 Ave.) starting at 12:15 p.m.

Later, on March 6, roughly 200 Surrey students (from Tamanawis Secondary and Beaver Creek Elementary) will take part in the second dance mob at 12:15 p.m. at Beaver Creek (6505 123A St.).

“Most of us have faced some sort of bullying and it leaves a scar for life,” says Shiamak Davar, artistic director and founder of The SHIAMAK Group.

“We’re all unique and this is what we need to embrace. I’m proud to be associated with this initiative and I’m extremely happy with the participation increasing each year.”

Bindra adds: “As a community, we are stronger together than we are apart.”

In North Delta, local police and firefighters are trading their uniforms and boots for jerseys and skates to help put an end to bullying. Feb. 28 will mark the second-annual Battle of the Badges, a friendly game of hockey that pits the Delta Fire Department against the Delta Police Department in support of Pink Shirt Day.

The theme of the game is “Nice needs no filter,” mirroring the B.C.-wide campaign.

“When we’re kind and respectful of people, we don’t need any filters at all,” said Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord.

“Whether it’s on social media or in person, it gives us that opportunity to let people hear our message without it being full of bullying and harassment.”

The Battle of the Badges game will take place at Sungod Arena on Feb. 28. Students from a number of elementary schools in Delta will be entering the arena at 9:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.

with files from Amy Reid and Grace Kennedy