Nominations open for inaugural Surrey mayor’s civic responsibility award

SURREY — Nominations are officially open for the inaugural Mayor’s Award for Fostering Civic Responsibility. Launched by Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, the award aims to recognize an agency, school or program that’s made “a significant and positive impact to the community and our youth, up to and including 19 years of age,” according to a release.

The winning program or group will receive $10,000 to help develop or sustain their initiative.

Mayor Linda Hepner said the award aims to honour those that “play an integral role in creating a city built on the values of respect, co-operation and citizenship…. By recognizing and supporting those who have positively engaged our youth, we are ensuring that community and civic responsibility are core values to be encouraged and celebrated in Surrey.”

Hepner first revealed the plan for the new award last August, listing it among her ideas to combat gang violence after a spate of shootings in Surrey.

Nominations are open until April 20. For more information visit surrey.ca/awards.