Nominations open for inaugural Surrey mayor’s civic responsibility award

The winning program or group will receive $10,000 to help develop or sustain their initiative

SURREY — Nominations are officially open for the inaugural Mayor’s Award for Fostering Civic Responsibility. Launched by Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, the award aims to recognize an agency, school or program that’s made “a significant and positive impact to the community and our youth, up to and including 19 years of age,” according to a release.

The winning program or group will receive $10,000 to help develop or sustain their initiative.

Mayor Linda Hepner said the award aims to honour those that “play an integral role in creating a city built on the values of respect, co-operation and citizenship…. By recognizing and supporting those who have positively engaged our youth, we are ensuring that community and civic responsibility are core values to be encouraged and celebrated in Surrey.”

Hepner first revealed the plan for the new award last August, listing it among her ideas to combat gang violence after a spate of shootings in Surrey.

Nominations are open until April 20. For more information visit surrey.ca/awards.

Previous story
Police lend support to Pink Shirt Day at White Rock schools

Just Posted

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

Clayton student approached by man ‘committing an indecent act,’ says principal

Surrey RCMP investigating after Grade 12 student allegedly approached on Feb. 28

Surrey’s Meghan Agosta had puck on her stick when Canada scored silver medal

Team Canada vet recalls shootout moment when Americans won gold at Olympics

‘Clarity’ sought on tree-permit accusation

Lack of consultation on South Surrey project criticized

Photos: Snow day

Residents took advantage of winter weather

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Most Read

l -->