Jenn Leckie is the Mama Coach for Langley. Courtesy Jenn Leckie

Nominations wanted for Langley moms in need

The Mama Coach launched the 2nd annual Christmas for Mamas Giveback campaign.

A Langley woman is calling for nominations of mothers who could use extra support around Christmas time.

Jenn Leckie is a registered nurse at Peace Arch Hospital and a ‘Mama Coach,’ with a passion for maternity care.

It was this passion that led to her involvement with The Mama Coach — a business that is “committed to making motherhood easier” by offering classes across Canada for such issues as sleep and lactation problems, allergies, infant and child CPR and various prenatal classes.

The Mama Coach is launching its 2nd annual Christmas for Mamas Giveback campaign today (Oct. 19).

Leckie is Mama Coach for the Langley, Surrey and Abbotsford area.

It was the birth of her first son that inspired her to become a coach.

“In my own experience, having a baby is very difficult. I found there isn’t a ton of support in the community to reach out to to make things easier. I just really wanted to help get mamas off on a better start to motherhood.”

The campaign is raising funds to sponsor Christmas gifts for families in need.

Leckie said since every family is different, the sponsorship gifts will be awarded on a case-by-case basis.

Last year, the group sponsored a mother by paying for a flight home so she could see her children during the holidays.

Mothers can be nominated online and selected mothers will be awarded with a Christmas gift that is tailored to their specific needs. Nominations can be made until Dec. 7.

Last year’s fundrasier brought in $16,000 to support recipients across Canada.

To fund the campaign, The Mama Coach is selling sweaters, tank tops and bracelets that can be purchased online.

Sweatshirts are $50 and tank tops and bracelets are $35 each.

All three items have the slogan ‘You got this, Mama.’

Leckie said when she was pregnant with her son, she expected the process to be a lot easier since she’s a nurse.

“I struggled a bit and it was unexpected because I’ve done this for 10 years. Our whole goal is really making motherhood easier and to support you. In our community we’re a little bit isolated. When people don’t have family support, I love being able to fill in that gap.”

For more informatiom about Mama Coach programs or the Christmas campaign, Jenn Leckie can be contacted on Facebook @jennleckiethemamacoach

