Non-profit needs help getting Surrey’s at-risk students all dolled up for prom

You Wear it Well gets at-risk grads looking – and feeling – good, free of charge

SURREY — A non-profit organization is asking the community to help ensure Surrey’s at-risk students look and feel their best for graduation.

“There are so many different areas that we need assistance,” said Darcey Sudeyko from You Wear it Well. “We are hoping to bring the awareness to the community and that we are looking for some support.”

Each year, You Wear it Well hosts a boutique day, where students get all dolled up with the help of makeup artists, hair stylists and tailors. (Photo used with permission from You Wear it Well)

You Wear it Well, which started in 2010 in New Westminster, provides attire for gradation, free of charge for students who can’t afford it. Each year, it hosts a boutique day, where grads that are accepted into the program are invited to choose a dress/tuxedo and accessories, with the help of a personal assistant. The group’s staff are volunteers who range from makeup artists, hair stylists and tailors.

Last year, 75 students took part and Surrey students now comprise up to 85 per cent of the organization’s referrals.

This year, You Wear it Well’s boutique day is scheduled for March 4 at a school in New Westminster.

Sudeyko says many students miss out on graduation ceremonies because they can’t afford the costs that come with it. And some of the students are from immigrant families who might not have an idea of how the graduation ceremonies work in Canada.

“The kids are referred to us by school counsellors or youth workers and sometimes school administrators,” Sudeyko said. “They are usually kids who can’t afford to buy a dress or sometimes other issues involved too like a mental health issue in the family or other sorts of reasons.”

This year, because You Wear it Well is trying to fill the vacuum left by a similar program that is no longer operating in Surrey, the non-profit needs some support in terms of financing or space for storage.

Specifically, the group says it needs:

Make up artists, hair stylists, and seamstresses/tailors to volunteer their time and services on Sunday, March 4, from about 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Donation of truck rental for two days (Saturday March 3 and Sunday March 4) to transport inventory to and from the storage location to the Boutique Day venue.

Cash donations which will go towards purchasing food for the buffet lunch prepared for the students.

The group is also hosting a fundraiser on March 3. The event is called ‘Fashion blowout’ and they will be selling designer brand dresses, shoes and jewelry for $15 or less. The event will be held at Fraser River Middle school in New Westminister.

To help You Wear it Well, email info@youwearit.org.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Yogesh on Twitter