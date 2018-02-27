More than 1,100 kids from six North Delta elementary schools joined together for the fourth annual anti-bullying flash mob on Feb. 27, 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta flash mob spreads anti-bullying message

More than 1,000 students participated in this year’s event

Despite the trickle of rain, more than a thousand students took to North Delta Secondary’s field to spread their anti-bullying message.

This was the fourth year for organizer Sean Bindra’s “flash mob,” an event he started in 2014 to help make people more aware about the problems of bullying.

“I used to get bullied a lot as a kid,” Bindra said. “So I’ve made it my mission to spread love and happiness, and raise as much awareness as I can for the anti-bullying message.”

In total, more than 1,100 students from Gibsons, Chalmers, Annieville, Richardson, McCloskey and Jarvis Traditional elementary schools took part in the event, starring B.C. Lions’ running back Tyler Davis.

“I feel really honoured to be here,” said Baasim Hassan, a Grade 6 student at Gibson Elementary. “It’s a good experience to have all the football players showing up for anti-bullying day.”

Davis, speaking at the end of the event after escaping from a crowd of students wanting his autograph, called it “a blessing” to participate in the flash mob.

“It’s very humbling to see so many different races here, so many people here, ready to stand here and make a difference,” he said.

He continued, speaking poetically about the importance one person can have in another’s life — although in true elementary school fashion, many of the students were more involved in waving at the drone recording the event than listening to his speech.

RELATED: Hundreds of North Delta students take part in anti-bullying flash mob

For Annieville teachers Marisa Graham, Stephanie Gregory and Steven Parrott, having an event like this was a good finish to a month of anti-bullying messages.

“The whole message this month has been featured on kindness, and this is sort of the cap of it,” Parrott, a Grade 6/7 teacher, said. “It’s in some ways the reward for them learning a lesson in how to be more kind and considerate to other people.”

“And working together,” Gregory, a Grade 4/5 teacher, added. “How you can have this many people work together to create something this big with unity.”

“And everybody can do it,” Graham, a learning assistance teacher, finished. “Everybody can participate and be successful with this.”

The North Delta flash mob was the first of two events this year for Bindra’s anti-bullying campaign. The second will feature 200 students at Surrey’s Beaver Creek Elementary on March 6.


The fourth annual anti-bullying flash mob took place at North Delta Secondary on Feb. 27, 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

