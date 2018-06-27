(Jonas Jacobsson / unsplash)

Novelist, poet laureate to host teen writing workshops at Cloverdale Library

Teen writers will get the chance to learn from kc dyer, Renée Sarojini Saklikar

By Carmen Merrells

Surrey teens interested in creative writing are in for a treat this summer, as two successful authors will lead workshops at Cloverdale Library.

Novelist kc dyer, a self-proclaimed “professional liar and provocateur,” is an award-winning author whose novels include the young adult Seeds of Time trilogy and the recent adult novel Finding Fraser. She will inspire and entertain teens with a presentation on her writing world, followed by a hands-on writing workshop on July 4, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Surrey Poet Laureate Renée Sarojini Saklikar, has also been invited to give a workshop. Her first book, Children of Air India, won the Canadian Authors Association award. Her other works include The Revolving City: 51 Poems and the Stories Behind Them, which was a finalist in the City of Vancouver Book Awards, and the just-released Listening to the Bees, which she wrote in collaboration with Mark L. Winston.

Saklikar teaches creative writing at Simon Fraser University, and she has gained an impressive reputation in Surrey for her dynamic and innovative writing workshops. She will return to Cloverdale on July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a session in which teens will write, explore, cut, fold, collage and create their own chapbook.

For more information, or to register, call the Cloverdale Branch of Surrey Libraries at 604-598-7326 or email cmerrells@surrey.ca

Carmen Merrells is a youth services librarian at Cloverdale Library.


