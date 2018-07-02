White Rock fireworks Canada Day 2018. (Lance Peverley photo)

PAN readers celebrate Canada Day 2018

Photo slideshow

We at Peace Arch News asked readers around White Rock and Surrey to send in their Canada Day photos.

We received photos from official festivities, as well as from some patriots’ quieter moments.

Thank you to those who took part, including: Christy-Fox, Kathleen Ware, Darren Phillips, Claudia Cox, Karen Comber-Ceraldi, Linda Wong, Esi Raul Rasielleeirarev, Shohreh Burchell, Vanessa Tureczek-Anderson, Dakota Ross, Justine Morley, Alysha Belton, L.M. Brady, Nicole Hennelly, Tracy Bell, Natalie Shykoluk, Jean Mercado, Jo Ann Stan and Brad D. Ross.

