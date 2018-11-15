PHOTO: Coo run-ins

Waterfront visitors describe Terry Oakey as “the pigeon whisperer.”
Monday morning, he was spotted with an attentive pair of feathered friends, the morning sun highlighting the interaction near the White Rock pier Monday.
A Peace Arch News reader captures photo-worthy interaction between man and birds
