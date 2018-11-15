Waterfront visitors describe Terry Oakey as “the pigeon whisperer.” This shot captured him with an attentive pair in the morning sun by White Rock pier Monday. (Christy Fox photo)

PHOTO: Coo run-ins

A Peace Arch News reader captures photo-worthy interaction between man and birds

Monday morning, he was spotted with an attentive pair of feathered friends, the morning sun highlighting the interaction near the White Rock pier Monday.

 

