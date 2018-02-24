The crowd sung a birthday song for Bruno Forte, 5, as he’s held by his mother at the event. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: Coldest Night of the Year raises $67,000 for homeless prevention

White Rock/South Surrey community gathers to support common goal

The South Surrey/White Rock community raised more than $67,000 for homeless prevention at the White Rock Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday evening.

More than 60 volunteers helped facilitate event, which supports the Sources Community Resource Centre Rent Bank.

The money is to be used as a crisis loan for residents who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The event is held in more than 120 locations throughout Canada. The White Rock event raised more than any other community in British Columbia, and at the time of publication, ranked 14th in the country in terms of money raised.

Sources executive office David Young led the fundraising, bringing in more than $5,200 for the cause.

 

Participants of the White Rock Coldest Night of the Year event. (Aaron Hinks photo)

To warm up, and recognize the people who made the event possible, the crowd participates in a wave. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Darrell Jones puts on a Coldest Night of the Year hat at the event. (Aaron Hinks photo)

