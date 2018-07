The band strives to bring musical entertainment directly to seniors

The South Fraser Community Band made a stop in South Surrey on Thursday, marking the 10th anniversary of the band’s first visit to Kiwanis Park Place.

Formed in 1989, the musical group is currently seeking new members, sponsorship, and a new musical director.

People interested in applying can do so by contacting secretary@sfcb.ca